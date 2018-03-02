Entertainment News
4 Emotional Stages When You Discover Viola & Lupita Will Play Mother-Daughter Warriors

It's too much.

'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Han Myung-Gu / Getty

The time has come where two powerhouse actresses will join forces for a melanated face off against their enemies.

We’re talking about the new movie just announced starring Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o called The Woman King. It’s based off the true events of the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

It’ll follow Nanisca (Davis), a general of the all-female military unit known as the Amazons. She teams up with her daughter, Nawi (Nyong’o) to fight the French and neighboring tribes who violated “their honor, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

So basically two of the baddest actresses in the game right now will

1. Portray a group that was taking names like the Dora Milaje before there even was a Dora Milaje

 

2. Rep for the dark skin sistas everywhere, so that all the fam can come through

 

3. Bring new light to Africa in a way that isn’t submissive or helpless

 

4. Reach peak #BlackGirlMagic by exploring an intimate mother-daughter relationship

 

Okay, we’ll try to keep calm.

 

