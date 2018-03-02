Entertainment News
Ha! Black Women Are Steppin’ Into Women’s History Month Like…

Global Grind
Source: Delmaine Donson / Getty

February was the time to celebrate the historic achievements that Black people have made to America. March 1st kicked off Women’s History Month, and just so happen, Black Women are valid enough to be celebrated both times.

In honor of beautiful Black ladies everywhere, this video perfectly describes our “transition from Black History Month to Women’s History Month” mood. Thanks @Jnajefferson for shining the light on this gem.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

photos