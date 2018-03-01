97.9 The Beat TV News
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV News

2 People Dead In Dallas, Shooter Kills Himself [VIDEO]

farlinave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to CBS 11 News, a man shot his wife and her mom, killing the mom, and then killing himself. The shooting happened near Pleasant Grove. The wife survived and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Dallas , shooting , TM

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 2 People Dead In Dallas, Shooter Kills Himself [VIDEO]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watching Chadwick Boseman Surprise These ‘Black Panther’ Superfans…
 4 hours ago
03.01.18
Yuck: You Won’t Believe The Weird Food Combos…
 5 hours ago
03.01.18
Yas Kween: 15 Times Lupita Nyong’o Looked Like…
 5 hours ago
03.01.18
It’s Lupita Nyong’o’s Birthday And She’s Got A…
 7 hours ago
03.01.18
James Harden Had To Laugh After Breaking Wes…
 11 hours ago
03.01.18
Trippy: Never Look A Simpson In The Eyes
 12 hours ago
03.01.18
Afro B’s #DrogbaChallenge Has Folks Throwing It In…
 19 hours ago
02.28.18
Would Okoye From ‘Black Panther’ Wipe The Floor…
 20 hours ago
02.28.18
WTF: There’s Something Hilariously Wrong With This Visual
 21 hours ago
02.28.18
When Your Lady Gets Jealous Of Your GPS
 22 hours ago
02.28.18
Baltimore Principle Gives The Step Routine Of His…
 22 hours ago
02.28.18
7 Lies Badass Bébé Kids Tell That Black…
 22 hours ago
02.28.18
Cyn Santana Going Off To ‘My Neck, My…
 23 hours ago
02.28.18
5 Fast Facts About Imaan Hammam, The Egyptian-Moroccan…
 1 day ago
02.28.18
It’s On Now: Shaquille O’Neal Kicks Off The…
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Damn Son: Here’s What Happened To Gary From…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
photos