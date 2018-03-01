2 People Dead In Dallas, Shooter Kills Himself [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS 11 News, a man shot his wife and her mom, killing the mom, and then killing himself. The shooting happened near Pleasant Grove. The wife survived and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Dallas Police sources tell CBS11, a man who was apparently drunk, shot his wife, her mother and then turned the gun on himself. https://t.co/6wKgtRM6b8 — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) March 1, 2018

