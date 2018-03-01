Yas Kween: 15 Times Lupita Nyong’o Looked Like A Real Life Black Barbie Doll

13 reads Leave a comment
Lupita Nyong’o turns 35-years old today — and is it just us, or does she get finer by the day?
The Oscar winning actress a.ka. Nakia, soon-to-be Queen of Wakanda, is much more than just her looks. She’s intelligent, funny,creative and talented. Not to mention she’s a great role model for young Black girls to have in a world where they’re extremely unrepresented.
Lupita’s striking appearance is just the icing on the Black Girl Magic cake.
With a beauty like hers, it’s hard to pick all the times she looked like a walking Barbie doll — so we narrowed it down to 15. Hit the flip for some Thursday beauty.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – Add Yours