Watching Chadwick Boseman Surprise These ‘Black Panther’ Superfans Will Probably Make You Cry

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

As we speak, Black Panther is still making movie history and impacting the lives of Black and Brown people everywhere.

What would you do if you had the chance to meet T’Challa in person? On Wednesday, a few lucky fans got a chance to meet the Panther himself in a segment on Fallon Tonight where Chadwick Boseman came out and surprised them as they raved about how much the film affected their lives.

We can still fill the Wakandian love spreading all throughout the world. #WakandaForever

 

Continue reading Watching Chadwick Boseman Surprise These ‘Black Panther’ Superfans Will Probably Make You Cry

photos