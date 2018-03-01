Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Trippy: Never Look A Simpson In The Eyes

Twitter is tripping over rare screenshots of The Simpsons staring directly at the camera.

Global Grind
3 reads
Leave a comment
The Simpsons

Source: FOX / Getty

Super-fans of The Simpson’s put Twitter on a crazy detail about the iconic cartoon: the characters never face the camera directly.

Well, almost never. And really, we wish they never did now 😷.

See more after the jump, via frontfacingSimpsons.tumblr.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Trippy: Never Look A Simpson In The Eyes

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
James Harden Had To Laugh After Breaking Wes…
 2 hours ago
03.01.18
Trippy: Never Look A Simpson In The Eyes
 3 hours ago
03.01.18
Afro B’s #DrogbaChallenge Has Folks Throwing It In…
 10 hours ago
02.28.18
Would Okoye From ‘Black Panther’ Wipe The Floor…
 11 hours ago
02.28.18
WTF: There’s Something Hilariously Wrong With This Visual
 12 hours ago
02.28.18
When Your Lady Gets Jealous Of Your GPS
 12 hours ago
02.28.18
Baltimore Principle Gives The Step Routine Of His…
 12 hours ago
02.28.18
7 Lies Badass Bébé Kids Tell That Black…
 13 hours ago
02.28.18
Cyn Santana Going Off To ‘My Neck, My…
 13 hours ago
02.28.18
5 Fast Facts About Imaan Hammam, The Egyptian-Moroccan…
 17 hours ago
02.28.18
It’s On Now: Shaquille O’Neal Kicks Off The…
 19 hours ago
02.28.18
Damn Son: Here’s What Happened To Gary From…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Serena Williams’ Husband Bought Four Billboards To Send…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Barbra Streisand (Who We Think Would Make A…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
There’s No Way In Hell Chilli From TLC…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Cardi B Explains Why She Stayed With Offset…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
photos