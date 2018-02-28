5 Fast Facts About Imaan Hammam, The Egyptian-Moroccan Naturalista Slaying Vogue Arabia

0 reads Leave a comment
21-year-old Imaan Hammam is a very well-known and accomplished young woman. Now, the model’s fanbase continues to grow as she covered Vogue Arabia with the Iman for the publication’s First Anniversary Collector’s Issue. “Mom my dream came true,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the beautiful and iconic cover. “Iman and Imaan!”
So, who is she? For those who don’t know much about her, we gathered 5 fast facts below.
1. Imaan was born in Amsterdam to an Egyptian father and Moroccan mother.
2. Imaan is a favorite of Anna Wintour’s and in fact, she has covered American Vogue, Vogue Japan, Vogue UK, and more so many times it’s kind of hard to keep count.
3. She surfs.
4. She has a little sister, whose name is Aicha Hammam.
5. Perhaps our fave fast fact: she’s a total naturalista. More pics on the flip.
