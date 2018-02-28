Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

5 Fast Facts About Imaan Hammam, The Egyptian-Moroccan Naturalista Slaying Vogue Arabia

Get to know Imaan.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Imaan Hammam

Source: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho / Getty

21-year-old Imaan Hammam is a very well-known and accomplished young woman. Now, the model’s fanbase continues to grow as she covered Vogue Arabia with the Iman for the publication’s First Anniversary Collector’s Issue. “Mom my dream came true,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the beautiful and iconic cover. “Iman and Imaan!”

So, who is she? For those who don’t know much about her, we gathered 5 fast facts below.

1. Imaan was born in Amsterdam to an Egyptian father and Moroccan mother.

Yesterday getting ready for the grammy’s 🙋🏽‍♀️

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam) on

2. Imaan is a favorite of Anna Wintour’s and in fact, she has covered American Vogue, Vogue Japan, Vogue UK, and more so many times it’s kind of hard to keep count.

Surf’s Up

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam) on

3. She surfs.

4. She has a little sister, whose name is Aicha Hammam.

5. Perhaps our fave fast fact: she’s a total naturalista. More pics on the flip.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 5 Fast Facts About Imaan Hammam, The Egyptian-Moroccan Naturalista Slaying Vogue Arabia

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Would Okoye From ‘Black Panther’ Wipe The Floor…
 2 hours ago
02.28.18
WTF: There’s Something Hilariously Wrong With This Visual
 3 hours ago
02.28.18
When Your Lady Gets Jealous Of Your GPS
 3 hours ago
02.28.18
Baltimore Principle Gives The Step Routine Of His…
 3 hours ago
02.28.18
7 Lies Badass Bébé Kids Tell That Black…
 4 hours ago
02.28.18
Cyn Santana Going Off To ‘My Neck, My…
 4 hours ago
02.28.18
5 Fast Facts About Imaan Hammam, The Egyptian-Moroccan…
 8 hours ago
02.28.18
It’s On Now: Shaquille O’Neal Kicks Off The…
 10 hours ago
02.28.18
Damn Son: Here’s What Happened To Gary From…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Serena Williams’ Husband Bought Four Billboards To Send…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Barbra Streisand (Who We Think Would Make A…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
There’s No Way In Hell Chilli From TLC…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Cardi B Explains Why She Stayed With Offset…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Nipsey Hussle Victory Lap Meet & Greet At…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
44 items
Nipsey Hussle Victory Lap Meet & Greet At…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Lil Yachty
Migos, Lil Yachty & Quality Control Cover ‘Complex’
 1 day ago
02.27.18
photos