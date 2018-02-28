Baltimore Principle Gives The Step Routine Of His Life In Obama Suit

Black History Month is equally a time for reflection and a time for celebration. One Baltimore school principle made sure he brought the fun with a step routine that has since gone viral.
Principle Nikomar Mosley put on a show for Gwynns Falls Elementary School in honor of their Black Heritage Program.
It wasn’t just any show. The educator was 100% committed and he threw down for his youthful audience, all while decked in a tan suit. Check it out for yourself below.
I’m sure Obama was somewhere smiling.
Principle Mosley is a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, hence his affinity towards stepping.
The Internet was definitely entertained. A Facebook post of the routine has racked up more than a million views and thousands of shares.
Seems like Omega Psi Phi found their number one recruiter for the next generation — a great way to end Black History Month!