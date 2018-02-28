TTO Articles
Home > TTO Articles

Orgasms and Pizza They Now Go Hand In Hand [ARTICLE]

farlinave
3 reads
Leave a comment
Pizza with sausages

Source: graphixel / Getty

RubGrub sends Dominos to your door after you reach climax.

Inspired by Amazon’s Dash buttons, which let customers instantly reorder products with a single tap, the RubGrub button helps you refuel after orgasm with a Dominos pizza.

Here’s how it works. Created by webcam site CamSoda and sex toy company Lovense, the Internet-programmable Bluetooth button attaches to Lovense’s Nora vibrator. First, users will need to connect the RubGrub button to Bluetooth, and then add their payment and delivery information into an app along with their favorite type of pizza. Now whenever the mood for a hot pizza strikes, perhaps mid-orgasm or right after, users only need to push the button and wait for the delivery to arrive.

The RubGrub button costs $19.95 on its own. A RubGrub and Nora set cost $119.95. According to CamSoda, the cam site also plans to add other restaurant options that include Mexican and Chinese food.

For more information, visit the CamSoda Labs site [NSFW].

2018. Tech This Out News. All Rights Reserved

Tech This Out News is property of Digital Mind State

tech this out

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Orgasms and Pizza They Now Go Hand In Hand [ARTICLE]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
It’s On Now: Shaquille O’Neal Kicks Off The…
 8 hours ago
02.28.18
Damn Son: Here’s What Happened To Gary From…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Serena Williams’ Husband Bought Four Billboards To Send…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Barbra Streisand (Who We Think Would Make A…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
There’s No Way In Hell Chilli From TLC…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Cardi B Explains Why She Stayed With Offset…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Nipsey Hussle Victory Lap Meet & Greet At…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
44 items
Nipsey Hussle Victory Lap Meet & Greet At…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Lil Yachty
Migos, Lil Yachty & Quality Control Cover ‘Complex’
 1 day ago
02.27.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trick Daddy Is Surprisingly Supportive Of…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree’s Remix is STRAAAAIT…For Obvious Reasons
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Who’s Cutting Onions In Here?! : Dwayne Wade…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Chicago West Finally Makes Her Instagram Debut And…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Migos Claim Their Old Label Held Them ‘Against…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Suspect In Deadly Quadruple Shooting in Detroit Shoots…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
#PhillyWantsLebron The LBJ Sweepstakes Have Started Already!
 2 days ago
02.27.18
photos