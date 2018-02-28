Orgasms and Pizza They Now Go Hand In Hand [ARTICLE]

RubGrub sends Dominos to your door after you reach climax.

Inspired by Amazon’s Dash buttons, which let customers instantly reorder products with a single tap, the RubGrub button helps you refuel after orgasm with a Dominos pizza.

Here’s how it works. Created by webcam site CamSoda and sex toy company Lovense, the Internet-programmable Bluetooth button attaches to Lovense’s Nora vibrator. First, users will need to connect the RubGrub button to Bluetooth, and then add their payment and delivery information into an app along with their favorite type of pizza. Now whenever the mood for a hot pizza strikes, perhaps mid-orgasm or right after, users only need to push the button and wait for the delivery to arrive.

The RubGrub button costs $19.95 on its own. A RubGrub and Nora set cost $119.95. According to CamSoda, the cam site also plans to add other restaurant options that include Mexican and Chinese food.

For more information, visit the CamSoda Labs site [NSFW].

