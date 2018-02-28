Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

It’s On Now: Shaquille O’Neal Kicks Off The #FamilyDanceChallenge And Challenges LeBron James, Kevin Hart & More

Global Grind
7 reads
Leave a comment
Shaquille O'Neal

Source: Jason LaVeris / Contributor / Getty

Nothing’s more cool than families battling it out for the sake of fun — that’s why most of us love family feud.

Speaking of family, Shaquille O’Neal and his kids are back with the #FamilyDanceChallenge, and this time, they didn’t come to play. The O’Neals are so confident in how they move as a unit that they threatened other famous families— like LeBron James and his kids and Will Smith‘s family.

#PressPlay: Which family do you think will eat this challenge?! #WhoYallGot?! 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Which famous family do you think will eat this challenge and put Shaq’s family to shame? We think Diddy’s squad and the Smith’s may bring the heat.

Hit us on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading It’s On Now: Shaquille O’Neal Kicks Off The #FamilyDanceChallenge And Challenges LeBron James, Kevin Hart & More

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
It’s On Now: Shaquille O’Neal Kicks Off The…
 2 hours ago
02.28.18
Damn Son: Here’s What Happened To Gary From…
 18 hours ago
02.27.18
Serena Williams’ Husband Bought Four Billboards To Send…
 18 hours ago
02.27.18
Barbra Streisand (Who We Think Would Make A…
 19 hours ago
02.27.18
There’s No Way In Hell Chilli From TLC…
 19 hours ago
02.27.18
Cardi B Explains Why She Stayed With Offset…
 23 hours ago
02.27.18
Nipsey Hussle Victory Lap Meet & Greet At…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
44 items
Nipsey Hussle Victory Lap Meet & Greet At…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Lil Yachty
Migos, Lil Yachty & Quality Control Cover ‘Complex’
 1 day ago
02.27.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trick Daddy Is Surprisingly Supportive Of…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree’s Remix is STRAAAAIT…For Obvious Reasons
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Who’s Cutting Onions In Here?! : Dwayne Wade…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Chicago West Finally Makes Her Instagram Debut And…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Migos Claim Their Old Label Held Them ‘Against…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Suspect In Deadly Quadruple Shooting in Detroit Shoots…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
#PhillyWantsLebron The LBJ Sweepstakes Have Started Already!
 2 days ago
02.27.18
photos