There’s No Way In Hell Chilli From TLC Turns 47 Years Old Today

Black don't budge, you hear me?

Gooooood morning!! That early morning 🌝 will get u up! Thank u Big G aka GOD🙏🏽

Today is Chilli‘s 47th birthday and we simply cannot believe it because, as you can see from the photo above, she has barely aged since her TLC days.

Hit the flip for more hot photos of Chilli who, again, is somehow almost 50 years old. Allegedly.

