Barbra Streisand (Who We Think Would Make A Great President One Day) Admits To Cloning Her Dog—Twice

There’s not many things that Barbra Streisand can’t do.

She acts, she sings, she directs — and apparently she has the power to clone things. Earlier this week, the mega star revealed that she took cells from her dead Coton du Tulear Samantha’s mouth and stomach, and the genetic material was later used to create Samantha clones, a.k.a. Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett.

So, how long before we can Kickstart a fund to clone Barbra Streisand herself? pic.twitter.com/UgZFah20h6 — Shyama Johnson (@ShyamaJohnson) February 27, 2018

Known as the lady that can do it all, it makes you wonder — if things don’t work out with Oprah and The Rock running the country after the 2020 election, maybe Ms. Streisand could give it a try. Or clone another Barbra to do the job.

.@realDonaldTrump, Teachers don’t need guns in schools. They need a reinstatement of the assault weapons ban. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 22, 2018

President Clinton banned assault weapons in 1994. Have we gone this far backwards? — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 17, 2018

We have seen 18 school shootings in 45 days this year and the only thing coming out of the White House and this Congress are ethereal thoughts and prayers and excuses to delay sensible gun control. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 15, 2018

Judging by her tweets, she’s up for the job. How would you like to see Barbra Streisand, her dog Samantha, and Samantha’s clones in the White House?

