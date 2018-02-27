Here’s Your Chance To Win Nike’s LeBron 15 EQUALITY Sneaks

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Here’s Your Chance To Win Nike’s LeBron 15 EQUALITY Sneaks

Only 400 pairs are available.

Cassius
0 reads
Leave a comment
Nike LeBron 15 "EQUALITY"

Source: Courtesy of Nike / Courtesy of Nike

Since debuting a special “EQUALITY” edition of the Nike LeBron 15 in October during the NBA’s season opener, King James has been rocking both white and black iterations on and off the court. Now, Nike has announced that both colorways will be released in an online draw.

Nike LeBron 15 "EQUALITY"

Source: Courtesy of Nike / Courtesy of Nike

U.S. residents can enter for free between now and March 2 at 11:59pm ET for the chance to nab the limited-edition kicks. Available in super limited quantities (200 black and 200 white) there’s also an option to provide a $10 donation to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture with your entry. Winners will receive a call or email on March 3, and their kicks should arrive the week of March 5.

Nike LeBron 15 "EQUALITY"

Source: Courtesy of Nike / Courtesy of Nike

Designed to inspire everyone— regardless of race and background— to stand up and speak for something, the kicks support Nike’s message of inclusion for all. For the official rules, go here.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Here’s Your Chance To Win Nike’s LeBron 15 EQUALITY Sneaks

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi B Explains Why She Stayed With Offset…
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
Nipsey Hussle Victory Lap Meet & Greet At…
 7 hours ago
02.27.18
44 items
Nipsey Hussle Victory Lap Meet & Greet At…
 7 hours ago
02.27.18
Lil Yachty
Migos, Lil Yachty & Quality Control Cover ‘Complex’
 9 hours ago
02.27.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trick Daddy Is Surprisingly Supportive Of…
 16 hours ago
02.27.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree’s Remix is STRAAAAIT…For Obvious Reasons
 16 hours ago
02.27.18
Who’s Cutting Onions In Here?! : Dwayne Wade…
 20 hours ago
02.27.18
Chicago West Finally Makes Her Instagram Debut And…
 24 hours ago
02.27.18
Migos Claim Their Old Label Held Them ‘Against…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Suspect In Deadly Quadruple Shooting in Detroit Shoots…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
#PhillyWantsLebron The LBJ Sweepstakes Have Started Already!
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Bonnet Chronicles: Tami Roman Had A Priceless Response…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Watch: The First And Only Time 2Pac Performed…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
All In The Family: Music Stars & Their…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Coin Collector: Kandi Burruss Just Gave Us The…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Where Is He Now? Little Nicky From ‘The…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
photos