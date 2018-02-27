Music
Leno Banton & Kyraxx Want To Make You “Socialize”

New fire from Jamaica’s finest young talent.

Global Grind
young couple dancing together at a nightclub

Source: Nisian Hughes / Getty

No need to be antisocial when Jamaican artists Leno Banton and Kyraxx are on.

Their new tune, “Socialize,’ produced by JLL, they each send lyrics over to the ladies as an invitation to get close and be more social in the club.

Leno Banton is an upcoming Reggae Fusion artist who has been making waves on the island, while Kyraxx’s buzz is still growing.

 

photos