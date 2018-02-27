News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Watch: Nipsey Hussle Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ To Talk ‘Victory Lap’

It's time to talk about the West

Global Grind Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Nipsey Hussle DTLR

Source: Daniel Bailey / Radio One

Crenshaw’s own Nipsey Hussle was the latest celebrity to make their way down to Williamsburg for a visit with the always illustrious Desus & Mero. Hussle just released his very long-anticipated project Victory Lap, and it’s been getting great reviews from fans and critics alike; He sat down with Desus and Mero to talk about his process making the project, and how he’s feeling now that years of work has finally been released to the public.

If you follow Nipsey, you already know that he’s way more than just a rapper–he’s a business mogul and does his part to make sure his people in LA have someone to look up to. He also talks about bringing back the West, how he made money to invest in his rap career, and his latest business venture, Vector90.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: Nipsey Hussle Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ To Talk ‘Victory Lap’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi B Explains Why She Stayed With Offset…
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
Nipsey Hussle Victory Lap Meet & Greet At…
 7 hours ago
02.27.18
44 items
Nipsey Hussle Victory Lap Meet & Greet At…
 7 hours ago
02.27.18
Lil Yachty
Migos, Lil Yachty & Quality Control Cover ‘Complex’
 9 hours ago
02.27.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trick Daddy Is Surprisingly Supportive Of…
 16 hours ago
02.27.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree’s Remix is STRAAAAIT…For Obvious Reasons
 16 hours ago
02.27.18
Who’s Cutting Onions In Here?! : Dwayne Wade…
 20 hours ago
02.27.18
Chicago West Finally Makes Her Instagram Debut And…
 24 hours ago
02.27.18
Migos Claim Their Old Label Held Them ‘Against…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Suspect In Deadly Quadruple Shooting in Detroit Shoots…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
#PhillyWantsLebron The LBJ Sweepstakes Have Started Already!
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Bonnet Chronicles: Tami Roman Had A Priceless Response…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Watch: The First And Only Time 2Pac Performed…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
All In The Family: Music Stars & Their…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Coin Collector: Kandi Burruss Just Gave Us The…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Where Is He Now? Little Nicky From ‘The…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
photos