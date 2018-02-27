News & Gossip
Uh Oh: Here’s Why People Are Big Mad That Kim Kardashian Is On The Cover Of Vogue India

It wouldn't be the Kardashians without some backlash

Kim Kardashian West Celebrates The Launch Of KKW Beauty

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Kim Kardashian has been on the cover of virtually every magazine that exists today, and now she’s added Vogue India to that long list. KK posted the stunning photos on her various social media pages on Monday, and even though a lot of people were in love with the direction of the shoot, there was also some insane backlash that sparked as soon as word got out that Mrs. Kardashian-West was their cover girl.

It’s not too difficult to guess why people are mad about Kim K being on the cover of Vogue India. Especially in today’s world of media, representation is super important in every aspect of the entertainment industry, and movies like Black Panther and A Wrinkle In Time are ensuring that all types of characters get their shine.

With so many beautiful Indian women who could have graced the cover of Vogue–why Kim Kardashian?

People all over social media are talking about the magazine’s lack of diversity, especially because they’ve already had Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner on in the past. For a publication supposed to be geared toward Indians, people are befuddled at their inability to actually showcase Indians.

With all the anger, however, comes some explanation. Many users who are a lot more familiar with Vogue India and their practices assure everyone that their cover features brown women literally all the time–but like every magazine, they have international covers once in a while.

So what do you think: Is Vogue India missing an opportunity for representation with this cover? Or are people mad about Kim K on the cover just unfamiliar with the rest of their issues having Indian women represented?

 

