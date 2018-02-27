YES!

One of our favorite days in the world is finally here, it’s National Pancake Day! People all over the world will celebrate today topping the fluffy flapjacks with fruit, chocolate chips, and even whipped cream! So we asked our favorite morning team what they like on their pancakes annnnnd on the side.

Veda: “Butter and syrup. I don’t like anything on my pancakes. Probably some scrambled eggs and apple juice on the side. ”

Kayotik: “Cinnamon apples, you know like the glazed kind. And on the side some bacon, eggs over medium, and some hot chocolate with whipped cream. Yeah!”

Kruz: “Usually just syrup, sometimes strawberries…and bacon. I can’t just have bacon with my pancakes?”

Jazzi: “Guess I’m the only one doing the most. I’d do strawberries, almonds, and whipped cream. Slight drizzle of syrup, and of course lots and lots of bacon.”

