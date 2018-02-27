DJ Kayotik
New Music: Snoop Dogg ft. Charlie Wilson “One More Day”

Wild Card Round - Atlanta Falcons v Los Angeles Rams

Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty

Snoop Dogg’s upcoming album Bible Of Love drops March 16th.  In the meantime, check out his latest single ft. Charlie Wilson “One More Day”.

charlie wilson , snoop dogg

