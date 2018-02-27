News & Gossip
For The Culture: ‘Set It Off’ Heads To The Stage

First, it was 'Two Can Play That Game,' now this.

Da Brat

Yet another movie classic will be getting a stage adaptation as Set It Off heads to a theater near you.

In a time when reboots and remakes are pretty common, Set It Off will be hitting the stage.

Da Brat announced on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show that she will be playing Cleo (a role made famous by Queen Latifah) in the play adaptation of Set It Off. She’ll star alongside LeToya Luckett, Kyla Pratt, and Demetria McKinney. She also made sure to put it on her Instagram for anyone that was not tuned in today.

The play was penned by Je’Caryous Johnson, who also brought Two Can Play That Game to the stage. For anyone the least bit skeptical about Set It Off becoming a play, the movie’s writer Takashi Bufford gives it his full endorsement.

Set It Off will be playing in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and Washington D.C. just to name a few cities. News of the hit movie becoming a play met with mixed reactions.

Some were here for it.

Some were not.

Some were confused.

But no matter where you fall in that mix, Demetria is pretty excited about what she and the girls are about to deliver.

