PhillyWantsLebron The LBJ Sweepstakes Have Started Already!

There are billboards in Cleveland right now enticing Lebron James to come to Philly.
If you didn’t already know Lebron James is a free agent this upcoming summer. He has the same agent as Ben Simmons & we just won the Super Bowl! It’s only right you get with the right team!!
The rumors have been swirling, many analysts have speculated, and fans continue to hope, but we will have to wait and see until this summer where the LBJ sweepstakes lands, but for now, lets enjoy the moment, because THE PROCESS is finally paying off!
via ESPN:
People traveling along I-480 in Cleveland on Monday might be distracted by three billboards located approximately 7 miles from the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ Quicken Loans Arena.
The first sign features “#23” in maroon with a crown on it on the court with four blue numbers, numbers that just happen to match the Philadelphia 76ers jerseys of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Dario Saric and Robert Covington.
The second billboard several hundred feet farther says “Complete The Process.” And the third says “#PhillyWantsLeBron.”
The 76ers will be in town to play the Cavaliers on Thursday night in a nationally televised game, but the team has nothing to do with the billboards, and can’t have anything to do with them, since that would be considered tampering. The billboards, which will be up for three months, were put there by Power Home Remodeling, a company based in Chester, Pennsylvania.
