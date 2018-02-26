Wil Akogu Drops New Single “Idol”

Chicago’s Wil Akogu returns with a blistering new single entitled “IDOL.” Best described as cutting edge, explosive, and defiant, the vibe of “IDOL” may remind listeners of fellow Chicago native Kanye West’s tribal-like “Black Skinhead.”

The song, produced by @MikeWavvs, is the lead single off Akogu’s upcoming debut album ‘Before the Fame.’

