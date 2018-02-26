News & Gossip
Cougar Town: Heidi Klum Says She’s Single And Ready To Mingle…With Drake?

She's got some other prospects in the works, too.

Heidi Klum stopped by The Ellen Show on Monday and made some revealing comments about what she wants with her love life in the future.

During her appearance, the supermodel told Ellen DeGeneres that she is “very single and very ready to mingle” right now, which of course got an incredibly rambunctious response from the excited crowd . Because of this revelation, Ellen decided it would be the perfect time for Heidi to play “Who’d You Rather?” to find out the Victoria’s Secret angel’s taste in men. Much like the rest of us, Ms. Klum seems to prefer Toronto’s sweetheart Drake over pretty much everybody because,  “I mean, look at that muscle,” she gushes to Ellen.

Over the course of the game, Klum chose Drizzy over pretty much everyone,  including Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Rock, Milo Ventimiglia, Chadwick BosemanAdrien Brody, Harry Styles, Brad PittLiev Schreiber, and Chance the Rapper.

Unfortunately for Drake, he didn’t exactly beat out everyone on the list. The Project Runway host admits she has sort of a soft spot for Joaquin Phoenix, who then went on to beat out John Mayer, The Weeknd, Jared Leto, and Lenny Kravitz. Poor Drizzy.

You can peep the entire game between Klum and Ellen below.

 

