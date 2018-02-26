News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

It’s Official: Stacey Dash Is Actually Running For Congress

The district she's running for includes Compton and North Long Beach.

Global Grind Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
88th Annual Academy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Many of you might remember two weeks ago, Stacey Dash entertained the idea of running for Congress. “Would love to know what my fans and friends think,” she tweeted out.

After getting a number of responses (a lot of them negative), it seems like her supporters came out on top because now, Stacey has actually started the process to run for office. 

The actress, media personality, and outspoken Republican filed paperwork on Monday to run in California’s 44th district. This is the same district that includes Compton, Watts, San Pedro, and North Long Beach.

Stacey Dash possibly representing Compton?

Smh, you read right.

The 44th district has a long history of being represented by Democrats and during the 2016 elections they overwhelmingly voted for Democrat Hilary Clinton. 

Now it seems Ms. Dash hopes to make her Republican party look good. She hasn’t released an official statement yet, but on Thursday she tweeted “Things are taking shape,” so it appears she means business.

Twitter, once again, was not prepared. Swipe through for people’s responses.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading It’s Official: Stacey Dash Is Actually Running For Congress

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Yachty
Migos, Lil Yachty & Quality Control Cover ‘Complex’
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trick Daddy Is Surprisingly Supportive Of…
 12 hours ago
02.27.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree’s Remix is STRAAAAIT…For Obvious Reasons
 12 hours ago
02.27.18
Who’s Cutting Onions In Here?! : Dwayne Wade…
 16 hours ago
02.27.18
Chicago West Finally Makes Her Instagram Debut And…
 20 hours ago
02.27.18
Migos Claim Their Old Label Held Them ‘Against…
 21 hours ago
02.27.18
Suspect In Deadly Quadruple Shooting in Detroit Shoots…
 21 hours ago
02.27.18
#PhillyWantsLebron The LBJ Sweepstakes Have Started Already!
 21 hours ago
02.27.18
Bonnet Chronicles: Tami Roman Had A Priceless Response…
 24 hours ago
02.27.18
Watch: The First And Only Time 2Pac Performed…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
All In The Family: Music Stars & Their…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Coin Collector: Kandi Burruss Just Gave Us The…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Where Is He Now? Little Nicky From ‘The…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Twitter Goes Nuts Over This Woman Who Seems…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Watch Ronda Rousey Slam Triple H Through A…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
LOL: You Won’t Believe What Happens When One…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
photos