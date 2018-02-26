Local Night Life
Home > Local Night Life

Meet Chicago West: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West New Daughter

Farlin Ave
2 reads
Leave a comment

In another chapter of awww what a cute baby…. Kim Kardashian has finally given us a clear look at she and Kanye West beautiful daughter Chicago!

 

Chicago is the third child child for the couple and was born in January via surrogate.  Chicago is the first of three grandchildren due this year for Kris Jenner.    Chicago is already a big cousin to Kyle Jenner’s new daughter Stormi who was born in February.  Khloe Kardashian is due this spring as well.

Kim Kardashian and North West Rock Matching Outfits

9 photos Launch gallery

Kim Kardashian and North West Rock Matching Outfits

Continue reading Kim Kardashian and North West Rock Matching Outfits

Kim Kardashian and North West Rock Matching Outfits

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Yachty
Migos, Lil Yachty & Quality Control Cover ‘Complex’
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trick Daddy Is Surprisingly Supportive Of…
 12 hours ago
02.27.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree’s Remix is STRAAAAIT…For Obvious Reasons
 12 hours ago
02.27.18
Who’s Cutting Onions In Here?! : Dwayne Wade…
 16 hours ago
02.27.18
Chicago West Finally Makes Her Instagram Debut And…
 20 hours ago
02.27.18
Migos Claim Their Old Label Held Them ‘Against…
 21 hours ago
02.27.18
Suspect In Deadly Quadruple Shooting in Detroit Shoots…
 21 hours ago
02.27.18
#PhillyWantsLebron The LBJ Sweepstakes Have Started Already!
 21 hours ago
02.27.18
Bonnet Chronicles: Tami Roman Had A Priceless Response…
 24 hours ago
02.27.18
Watch: The First And Only Time 2Pac Performed…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
All In The Family: Music Stars & Their…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Coin Collector: Kandi Burruss Just Gave Us The…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Where Is He Now? Little Nicky From ‘The…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Twitter Goes Nuts Over This Woman Who Seems…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Watch Ronda Rousey Slam Triple H Through A…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
LOL: You Won’t Believe What Happens When One…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
photos