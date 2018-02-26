Music
Missy Tells Story Of Writing 702’s Classic “Where My Girls At?”

The song was originally for TLC.

Bestival - Day 4

Missy Elliott isn’t just legendary performer — she’s also one of the best writers and producers of her generation.

Missy tweeted this story as a reminder to those who aren’t aware of her resumé:

“This song I wrote called #WhereMyGirlsAt for the group 702 I produced with my boys Eric & Rapture. I actually originally wrote this for the group TLC but that didn’t happen so I said #702 will Kill this. I wanted it to be a Main chick anthem 4 the side chicks it’s still a BOP🔥.”

