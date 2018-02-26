Twitter Goes Nuts Over This Woman Who Seems To Have Sticks For Legs

A random scroll through Twitter can cause shock every now and then with the bizarre things people post. But one user almost sent folks over the edge when she almost made them believe her legs were the size of a pole.

When @milanoysl posted a pic of herself in a track suit, you would think that her upper body was fine, but her legs were starving for food.

yea i just combined vertical and horizontal stripes pic.twitter.com/YxizoRBERl — marisol (@milanoysl) February 24, 2018

Eventually, folks realized the stripe on her pants were the same color as her floor, and the perceived two legs were in fact one nicely nourished leg.

Im sorry but i deadass thought that ur legs were skinny af. But hey u look great in that outfit ^-^ — I LOVE BTS KAY BYE (@MusketeersXx678) February 26, 2018

OML SIS for a moment I was concerned about ur health and well being but nvm lmao stay slaying and in good health💕 — bbgrl yikess (@Cheonsa_of_kpop) February 25, 2018

I thought that someone had put a Gru legs on you. Greetings from Mexico. pic.twitter.com/WSioIr9fyt — Emmanuel Pinzón 🎶 (@MackyPinzon) February 25, 2018

My reaction when I looked at this picture. pic.twitter.com/RZT2Mxsj1Q — 🌻MarLey🌻 (@Marley_Adaii) February 25, 2018

That was a close one!

Another day, another emotional optical illusion.

