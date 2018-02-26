Entertainment News
Twitter Goes Nuts Over This Woman Who Seems To Have Sticks For Legs

Folks almost had a heart attack.

A random scroll through Twitter can cause shock every now and then with the bizarre things people post. But one user almost sent folks over the edge when she almost made them believe her legs were the size of a pole.

When @milanoysl posted a pic of herself in a track suit, you would think that her upper body was fine, but her legs were starving for food.

Eventually, folks realized the stripe on her pants were the same color as her floor, and the perceived two legs were in fact one nicely nourished leg.

That was a close one!

Another day, another emotional optical illusion.

