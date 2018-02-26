Entertainment News
Coin Collector: Kandi Burruss Just Gave Us The Theme Song For Every Monday

Global Grind
2017 Pre-Oscar Gala For The American Black Film Institute - Arrivals

Source: Tasia Wells / Getty

On this edition of Money Makin’ Music, Kandi Burruss stepped to the plate to give us an anthem that will bring out the inner coin collector in all of us — every Monday.

Shout out to Suede The Remix God for making it happen:

 

 

