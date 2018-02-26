Entertainment News
All In The Family: Music Stars & Their Kids That Can Sing

The musical genes run deep.

2017 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

This past Friday, Erykah Badu celebrated her 47th birthday with an epic bash at the Bomb Factory in Dallas. Everyone from Yasiin Bey (f.k.a. Mos Def) to Jada Pinkett-Smith came out to show love. Dave Chappelle even serenaded Erykah with a rendition of Prince‘s “1999!”

But one of the most heartwarming moments of the celebration came when Erykah’s second oldest kid Puma honored her mom by singing happy birthday. Check out her vocals below!

I'm done 😍😍😍😍😍😍PUMA♥️♥️♥️PUMA ♥️♥️♥️♥️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾♥️♥️♥️♥️PUMA ♥️❤️❤️❤️♥️thank you PUMA!! I love you . Thanks to all my family for your love and presence @nayrokudab @stic @deadprez M1 @_ryeann_ @alfredo_gray @bigbabydram @demitriaEllis @ladybugmecca @tennesseeslimkitty @officaljadapinkettsmith @coldcris @willowsmith @yasiinbeyy #davechappelle @fredyonnet @shafiqhusayn @pinkykillacorn @anderson._paak @michaelblackson @c.d.o.c @scarface @zachwitness @diamondmahone @rceeezy @thecannabinoids all my family !!!!!!!!!!! Watch entire birthday on my FB page live stream. Link in Bio Video courtesy of @raheem_devaughn

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

 

Puma isn’t the only celebrity offspring that can carry a tune. Swipe through to find out which other kids got the music genes from their parents.

