‘Black Panther’ Is The Fourth Film In History To Do This…

Marvel’s Black Panther is exploding the box office, exceeding even the highest of expectations.

In the movie’s second week, the Ryan Coogler-directed flick racked in a total of $400 million. However, in just the second week alone Black Panther made $108 million at the box office, which makes it the second-biggest second weekend gross of all time (The Force Awakens is number one at $149m). Only three other films in history have grossed over $100 million at the box office in its second week: The Force Awakens, Jurassic World ($106.5m) and The Avengers ($103 million).

If the momentum continues, the movie might gross over $1 billion, which has only been accomplished by four other Marvel films: The Avengers ($1.518 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.405 billion), Iron Man 3 ($1.214 billion), and Captain America: Civil War ($1.153 billion). However, we are hoping for Black Panther to be the biggest superhero film of all time, which would mean it would need to beat 2013’s Iron Man 3, which grossed $1.2 billion.

We believe T’challa has the power. Wakanda forever!

SEE ALSO:

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening