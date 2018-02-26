18 Year Old Girl Killed In Dallas, Looking Out The Window (VIDEO)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS 11 News, an 18 year old girl, Nequacia Jacobs, was killed in Dallas in her apartment, after looking out the window when she heard something suspicious. Her sister, 16 year old was shot as well, but has survived. The shooter is still on the loose.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Nequacia Jacobs died after someone sprayed bullets into a Dallas apartment complex. Her 16 year old sister was badly hurt. The were inside their apartment on Highland Hills Drive yesterday when they looked outside the window and got shot @CBSDFW My report @10 pm pic.twitter.com/U4ySNy7zEo — Yona Gavino (@YonaGavinoCBS11) February 26, 2018

my heart is shattered in a thousand pieces. Nequacia always cheered me up man. She was so genuine and man she was maaaad goofy. I haven’t seen her in over 3 years but I would think about her every now and then. I hate this happened. Sending my condolences to the Jacobs family.💔 — d e z (@_destinnn) February 25, 2018

