97.9 The Beat TV News
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV News

18 Year Old Girl Killed In Dallas, Looking Out The Window (VIDEO)

farlinave
36 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

According to CBS 11 News, an 18 year old girl, Nequacia Jacobs, was killed in Dallas in her apartment, after looking out the window when she heard something suspicious. Her sister, 16 year old was shot as well, but has survived. The shooter is still on the loose.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

Celebrity Jailbirds

21 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Jailbirds

Continue reading 18 Year Old Girl Killed In Dallas, Looking Out The Window (VIDEO)

Celebrity Jailbirds

Dallas , shooting , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LOL: You Won’t Believe What Happens When One…
 16 hours ago
02.25.18
Get Ready: Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Compete…
 19 hours ago
02.25.18
Anderson .Paak Serenades Erykah Badu Live On Stage
 1 day ago
02.25.18
She Loves Em’ For Real: Chance The Rapper…
 1 day ago
02.25.18
A Thread Of The Best Brunch Spots In…
 1 day ago
02.25.18
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic 44 Bars
 2 days ago
02.24.18
Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling Talk Wrinkle, Loving…
 2 days ago
02.24.18
Yes, This Woman Just Used Her Baby As…
 2 days ago
02.24.18
Have You Ever Seen A Prison Beauty Pageant?…
 2 days ago
02.24.18
Taylor Bennett Rejects The Status Quo In New…
 2 days ago
02.24.18
Bald Head, Don’t Care: 6 Bold And Beautiful…
 2 days ago
02.24.18
An Entertainment Attorney Explains Why Mo’Nique’s Issues With…
 2 days ago
02.24.18
This Video Is Proof That Letitia Wright Is…
 2 days ago
02.24.18
#Message: Lakeith Stanfield Drops Some Truth On The…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Wakanda Bae: Which ‘Black Panther’ Star Caused The…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Not Invited To The Cookout: 8 People On…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
photos