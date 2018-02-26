WTF?: Earth Is Running Out Of Sand And Other Important Stuff

According to Al Jazeera, the world is facing a sand shortage.

Here’s why sand is crucial to more than just vacations destinations and deserts.

The world is running out of sand. pic.twitter.com/IUF2r50sGr — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 25, 2018

All them deserts in the world how we running out of sand bro?! HOW?? SAND?! How you run out of sand?! https://t.co/KfWgy7sjCr — Chidozie (@thechemi5t) February 26, 2018

