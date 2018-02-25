A Thread Of The Best Brunch Spots In Atlanta

Tweeter @Tbold14 (aka Tia Bolden) blessed the timeline with this thorough tour of Atlanta’s best brunch spots.

Ending the wait. A thread of Brunch places in ATL. (In random order)

Atlanta Brunch Spots 🌆 — TheTiaBolden✨ (@TBold14) February 25, 2018

La Petit Marche on Kirkwood.

French style spot. Great for couples. pic.twitter.com/QL68SN47uA — TheTiaBolden✨ (@TBold14) February 25, 2018

Another Broken Egg. 🤤

Has 3 Locations, Great Food & Awesome Drinks. Ft. Mimosas & Sangrias. pic.twitter.com/g31DWQsMJf — TheTiaBolden✨ (@TBold14) February 25, 2018

Clickthrough for more.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: