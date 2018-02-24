Music
Home > Music

Poison: On This Day In 1990, Bel Biv Devoe Changed The R&B Game Forever

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
Bel Biv Devoe In Concert

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

New Edition is still one of the biggest groups of all of time – so imagine the impact that Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Johnny and Ralph had on music during their peak in the late 80s.

Once the group went their separate ways, many thought that was the last they’d see of the Boston superstars. Fortunately for us, Mike, Ricky and Ronnie had a different idea — thus Bel Biv DeVoe was born.

 

On this day in 1990, BBD dropped “Poison” and changed the way people listened to R&B music. The New Jack Swing movement was in full affect, and folks wanted to dance while they were being serenaded.

 

FYI, we can thank Busta Rhymes for one of the most classic lines in the track —”Low Pro Ho.” Congrats to BBD for managing to still drop classic tracks 28 years later.

Hit the flip for more poison from BBD.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Poison: On This Day In 1990, Bel Biv Devoe Changed The R&B Game Forever

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic 44 Bars
 1 hour ago
02.24.18
Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling Talk Wrinkle, Loving…
 2 hours ago
02.24.18
Yes, This Woman Just Used Her Baby As…
 5 hours ago
02.24.18
Have You Ever Seen A Prison Beauty Pageant?…
 5 hours ago
02.24.18
Taylor Bennett Rejects The Status Quo In New…
 5 hours ago
02.24.18
Bald Head, Don’t Care: 6 Bold And Beautiful…
 6 hours ago
02.24.18
An Entertainment Attorney Explains Why Mo’Nique’s Issues With…
 7 hours ago
02.24.18
This Video Is Proof That Letitia Wright Is…
 8 hours ago
02.24.18
#Message: Lakeith Stanfield Drops Some Truth On The…
 1 day ago
02.23.18
Wakanda Bae: Which ‘Black Panther’ Star Caused The…
 1 day ago
02.23.18
Not Invited To The Cookout: 8 People On…
 1 day ago
02.23.18
Erica Ash Educating Others On The Word ‘B*tch’…
 1 day ago
02.23.18
Watching These ASMR Videos Will Definitely Give You…
 1 day ago
02.23.18
Remixing Your Cover Letter Into A Song Could…
 1 day ago
02.23.18
9 photos
Have You Noticed? 9 Photos Of Remy Ma’s…
 1 day ago
02.23.18
Black Excellence: 8 Things You Probably Didn’t Know…
 1 day ago
02.23.18
photos