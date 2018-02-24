This Video Is Proof That Letitia Wright Is Queen Of All Things

From drama, to comedy to hip hop? Letitia Wright can literally do it all.

Seeing the princess of Wakanda, a.k.a. MC Baby Underbite, effortlessly spit bars like a seasoned hip hop vet will totally give you the energy you need on this Saturday.

Even Queens Angela Bassett Danai Gurira were feeling Letitia’s flow:

#WakandaForever mixtape coming soon — we hope.

