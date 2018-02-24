Entertainment News
Taylor Bennett Rejects The Status Quo In New Track ‘Minimum Wage’

He's got bigger things planned.

Global Grind
The Taylor Bennett Show

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Carving a space for yourself in this world can be difficult, especially when under the weight of crappy jobs, depressing politics or student debt that never seems to end.

Taylor Bennett definitely hears the cries of a generation that’s asking for more — or in Taylor’s case, demanding more. With his new song “Minimum Wage,” Taylor asserts that he won’t be working for scraps.

In fact, he’s all about creating his own identity, free of boxes or labels that might limit him. The 22-year-old rapper has proven this by dropping his most recent mixtape Restoration of an American Idol independently back in 2017.  Like his brother Chance the Rapper has done over the years, Taylor is creating music on his own terms.

The colorful sounds and optimism of “Minimum Wage” will definitely inspire folks striving for independence. Check out the track here and you can catch Taylor on tour starting February 26 in Washington, D.C.!

photos