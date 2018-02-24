Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Yes, This Woman Just Used Her Baby As An Umbrella

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Boy (4-6) wearing raincoat, standing under umbrella in rain

Source: Jim Cummins / Getty

As if parenting fails couldn’t get any worse. Check out this woman using her child as an umbrella as she rushes through a dark parking lot in search of her car.

 

I mean, I understand not wanting to get your hair wet but this is going overboard!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Yes, This Woman Just Used Her Baby As An Umbrella

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic 44 Bars
 1 hour ago
02.24.18
Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling Talk Wrinkle, Loving…
 2 hours ago
02.24.18
Yes, This Woman Just Used Her Baby As…
 5 hours ago
02.24.18
Have You Ever Seen A Prison Beauty Pageant?…
 5 hours ago
02.24.18
Taylor Bennett Rejects The Status Quo In New…
 5 hours ago
02.24.18
Bald Head, Don’t Care: 6 Bold And Beautiful…
 6 hours ago
02.24.18
An Entertainment Attorney Explains Why Mo’Nique’s Issues With…
 7 hours ago
02.24.18
This Video Is Proof That Letitia Wright Is…
 8 hours ago
02.24.18
#Message: Lakeith Stanfield Drops Some Truth On The…
 1 day ago
02.23.18
Wakanda Bae: Which ‘Black Panther’ Star Caused The…
 1 day ago
02.23.18
Not Invited To The Cookout: 8 People On…
 1 day ago
02.23.18
Erica Ash Educating Others On The Word ‘B*tch’…
 1 day ago
02.23.18
Watching These ASMR Videos Will Definitely Give You…
 1 day ago
02.23.18
Remixing Your Cover Letter Into A Song Could…
 1 day ago
02.23.18
9 photos
Have You Noticed? 9 Photos Of Remy Ma’s…
 1 day ago
02.23.18
Black Excellence: 8 Things You Probably Didn’t Know…
 1 day ago
02.23.18
photos