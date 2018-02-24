Logic 44 Bars

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

After inspiring thousands of lives and probably saving that much more with his international hit “1-800-273-8255,” Logic strikes back on a powerful new track called “44 More.” Logic kicks off his verse by sparking up some indica then moves on to preach about his recent accomplishments from making $20 million to abolishing his haters. Who can’t relate to that?

“I done made 20 million dollars (preach!)

I don’t flex to be acknowledged (preach!)

At this point it’s common knowledge (preach!)

All you haters been abolished (preach!)”

Logic hits us with STRAIGHT BARS!!!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus he braggin now, His Everybody album last year outsold Harry Styles and Katy Perry last year.

That’s Strong!!…

“Check the numbers, I’m a champion

Can’t sleep on the boy anymore, but the haters that love to hate gon’ pop an Ambien

Star Lord, champion

Know the name, now they know the alias, that’s for sure”

Logic gave us 44 bars, and now here’s “44 More.”

Listen to them all below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EVFKrmXFmA

Also On 97.9 The Beat: