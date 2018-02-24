News & Gossip
Logic 44 Bars

Power 96.1's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017

After inspiring thousands of lives and probably saving that much more with his international hit “1-800-273-8255,” Logic strikes back on a powerful new track called “44 More.” Logic kicks off his verse by sparking up some indica then moves on to preach about his recent accomplishments from making $20 million to abolishing his haters. Who can’t relate to that?

“I done made 20 million dollars (preach!)

I don’t flex to be acknowledged (preach!)

At this point it’s common knowledge (preach!)

All you haters been abolished (preach!)”

Logic hits us with STRAIGHT BARS!!!

Plus he braggin now, His Everybody album last year outsold Harry Styles and Katy Perry last year.

That’s Strong!!…

“Check the numbers, I’m a champion

Can’t sleep on the boy anymore, but the haters that love to hate gon’ pop an Ambien

Star Lord, champion

Know the name, now they know the alias, that’s for sure”

Logic gave us 44 bars, and now here’s “44 More.”

Listen to them all below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EVFKrmXFmA

