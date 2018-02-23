Ty's Conscious Kitchen
Vegan Recipes: Have You Tried Vegan Jamaican Jerk Patties?

This post is brought to you by Chef Ty of Ty’s Conscious Kitchen. He shows you how to make delicious vegan meals out of Dr. Sebi approved alkaline foods.  In this video, he’ll show you how to make vegan “Jamaican jerk patties.”

What You Will Need

This recipe makes about 6-8 empanadas.

Jerk Patty Filling:

  • 2 cups Mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 cup Cooked Garbanzo Beans
  • 1 cup Butternut Squash, chopped
  • 1/2 cup Green Pepper, chopped
  • 1/2 cup Onion, chopped
  • 1 Plum Tomato, chopped
  • 1 tbsp. Raw Agave
  • 1 tbsp. Onion Powder
  • 2 tsp. Thyme
  • 1 tsp. Allspice
  • 1 tsp. Ginger
  • 1 tsp. Sea Salt
  • 1/2 tsp. Cayenne
  • 1/4 tsp. Cloves
  • Food Processor (optional)

Crust:

  • 1 1/2 cups Spelt Flour
  • 1 cup Spring Water
  • 1 tbsp. Grape Seed Oil
  • 1 tsp. Onion Powder
  • 1 tsp. Sea Salt
  • 1/8 tsp.(pinch) Ginger Powder
  • 1/4 cup Aquafaba* (Garbanzo Bean Brine)

*Spring water can be used instead.

Directions

  1. Pulse all vegetables (except tomato) in food processor  a few times to break down any large pieces.
  2. In a large bowl, mix seasonings, tomato, and vegetables together.
  3. For the dough, mix flour, seasonings, and oil in a large bowl.
  4. Add 1/4 cup of water at a time and mix until the dough can be formed into a ball, adding more flour if too wet.
  5. Allow dough to set for 5-10 minutes, then kneed for a few minutes and divide dough into about 8 separate parts.
  6. Roll dough into balls and roll out each ball into about 6-7 inch circles.
  7. Fill each circle with about 1/2 cup of filling, brush edges with aquafaba, then fold over and press dough together with a fork.
  8. Lightly brush cookie sheet with oil and bake patties at 350°F for 25-30 minutes.
  9. Allow to cool before serving and enjoy your Alkaline Jamaican Jerk Patties!

For more information on these vegan recipes, visit www.tysconsciouskitchen.com.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

photos