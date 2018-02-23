Veda Loca in the Morning

Veda Loca in the Morning

Photo by Veda Loca in the Morning

Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Know your show!

Jazzi Black
1 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Hey everyone!

So we’ve been playing this cool game on-air called “Know your show” that helps our team well..KNOW MORE ABOUT THE MORNING SHOW TEAM! This time instead of doing it over the radio, we wanted to bring it to the net and SHOW you who were are instead. How much do you know about our new morning show? Check out these videos from Veda Loca, J-Kruz, DJ Kayotik, and Jazzi Black to learn more about the team! Also, be sure to follow us  @LiveandLoca on all social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Know your show!

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Seeing Chadwick Boseman’s Infectious Laugh Will Make You…
 3 hours ago
02.23.18
It Wasn’t Me: Blac Chyna Breaks Silence On…
 3 hours ago
02.23.18
Look Alive: Watch Lil Uzi Vert Battle Blocboy…
 4 hours ago
02.23.18
Game Night Star Lamorne Morris Admits He’s Lost…
 6 hours ago
02.23.18
Damn Gina: Tisha Campbell-Martin Files For Divorce And…
 19 hours ago
02.22.18
#TBT: When Your Favorite Girl Groups Appeared On…
 19 hours ago
02.22.18
One Gospeled-Out Version Of The National Anthem Will…
 20 hours ago
02.22.18
These Hypothetical Texts Between ‘Lonely Lebron’ & Kyrie…
 21 hours ago
02.22.18
Shum’ On: Chris Tucker Made A Huge Announcement…
 21 hours ago
02.22.18
#SchoolGoals: Teachers & Students Rep Wakanda In The…
 22 hours ago
02.22.18
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Accused Of Hitting Woman In The…
 2 days ago
02.21.18
5 National Anthem Performances As Bad (Or Worse)…
 2 days ago
02.21.18
10 Hysterical Gifs Of Tituss Burgess That Every…
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Natalie Portman And Oscar Isaacs Bring Us Behind…
 2 days ago
02.21.18
7 Skits That Show Jordan Peele Was Thinking…
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Watch: Beware ‘Black Panther’ Clapbacks If You’re A…
 2 days ago
02.21.18
photos