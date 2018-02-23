Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Hey everyone!

So we’ve been playing this cool game on-air called “Know your show” that helps our team well..KNOW MORE ABOUT THE MORNING SHOW TEAM! This time instead of doing it over the radio, we wanted to bring it to the net and SHOW you who were are instead. How much do you know about our new morning show? Check out these videos from Veda Loca, J-Kruz, DJ Kayotik, and Jazzi Black to learn more about the team! Also, be sure to follow us @LiveandLoca on all social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: