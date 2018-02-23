Bow Wow Back With Bars

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Its been a while since 2013’Greeenlight 5. But it sounds like

Mr 106 & Park aka Bow Wow is back like never before. According to

the net $ 1.5 million dollars isn’t enough to be comfortable. Press play

and decide for yourself if Bow is about to shake up the game ?

Also On 97.9 The Beat: