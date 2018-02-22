Music
Cypher Clique Drops Their New Video For “Mini Golf”

Global Grind
Delaware’s own hip-hop trio, Cypher Clique, has dropped their first music video of the year. “Mini Golf” is a James Major production that shows all three members of the Clique putting on a lyrical exercise. Check out the video, shot in D.C., below.

 

