One Gospeled-Out Version Of The National Anthem Will Have You Taking A Knee

For prayer, of course.

Festival of Praise - Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, Karen Clark Sheard,

Source: Festival of Praise – Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, K / Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography

Still recovering from Fergie‘s national anthem performance this weekend?

We’ll continue to help you clear your ears with some amazing “Star Bangled Banner” covers done right.

Though great pop singers have delivered iconic versions of the song, it’s good to take things back to the roots every now and then.

Legendary gospel singer Karen Clark-Sheard will get you in the spirit.

Check out her soulful cover of the national anthem below and we won’t blame you if you decide to dedicate your life to Christ (and maybe the flag).

