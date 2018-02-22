Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s Work For ‘All The Stars’

Uh oh, this could get messy.

Danielle Jennings
Everyone is still on a high after seeing the excellent and record-breaking film Black Panther. However, there is one person who may have a different perspective on the film, particularly its soundtrack. An artist is suing both Kendrick Lamar and SZA for allegedly stealing her work for their video for the single All The Stars from the Black Panther soundtrack.

Reported by TMZ, Kendrick Lamar and SZA should be prepared to lawyer up because an independent artist is suing them both for allegedly stealing her artwork that was featured in the music video for the duo’s song All The Stars. Artist Lina Iris Viktor says that even after she refused permission to use her artworks, titled “Constellations I,” “Constellations II” and “Constellations III,” they were stolen and used in the video anyway.

[Lina Iris Viktor] claims reps for the movie contacted her twice — in 2016 and as recently as January — asking her to lend her work to the movie or create new work for it … but she said no. According to the docs, they did it anyway, which she calls “both an egregious violation of federal law and an affront to the artist, her livelihood, her legacy and to artists everywhere.”

Viktor claims the vid tries to mimic the “unique look and feel” of her works, but also uses “specific copyrightable elements” such as “stylized motifs of mythical animals, gilded geometric forms on a black background, and distinctively textured areas and patterns.”

She’s suing for damages and she wants an injunction prohibiting Kendrick and SZA from using her artwork to promote the soundtrack.

In an interview with Okay Player Viktor addressed the lawsuit and accused the film of hypocrisy, stating “It’s an ethical issue, because what the whole film purports is that it’s about black empowerment, African excellence — that’s the whole concept of the story. And at the same time they’re stealing from African artists.”

At press time, there has been no response to the lawsuit from either Kendrick Lamar, SZA or director Ryan Coogler.

 

photos