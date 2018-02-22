Music
Home > Uncategorized

Janelle Monáe Brings The Bars & The Funk With Two New Music Vids

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-award

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

It’s been almost five years since Janelle Monáe‘s last studio album The Electric Lady and now the talented songstress is coming back full force.

 The futuristic queen dropped not one, but two new tracks along with visuals this week.

First, she gets funky on the sensual song “Make Me Feel.”

 

Then finally, she drops bars that would have Migos taking notice on “Django Jane.” Ms. Monáe is definitely repping for Atlanta and her original self. Check out the last gem from her double release below and be sure to stay tuned for her “Emotion Picture” album Dirty Computer on April 27!

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Janelle Monáe Brings The Bars & The Funk With Two New Music Vids

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Accused Of Hitting Woman In The…
 18 hours ago
02.21.18
5 National Anthem Performances As Bad (Or Worse)…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
10 Hysterical Gifs Of Tituss Burgess That Every…
 21 hours ago
02.21.18
Natalie Portman And Oscar Isaacs Bring Us Behind…
 21 hours ago
02.21.18
7 Skits That Show Jordan Peele Was Thinking…
 21 hours ago
02.21.18
Watch: Beware ‘Black Panther’ Clapbacks If You’re A…
 23 hours ago
02.21.18
LOL! Millennials Would Still Dominate The Olympics If…
 1 day ago
02.21.18
Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Newest…
 1 day ago
02.21.18
Jimmy Kimmel Finally Explains His On-Camera Reaction To…
 1 day ago
02.21.18
J. Prince Warns Birdman Over Doing Bad Business
 1 day ago
02.21.18
Watch: Cheating Man Dragged By Hulk-Strong Girlfriend In…
 1 day ago
02.21.18
You Won’t Believe The Disturbing Living Thing This…
 1 day ago
02.21.18
This Actress Knows How ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ends:…
 1 day ago
02.21.18
Angela Simmons Recreates Iconic Album Covers
 1 day ago
02.21.18
This Vintage Video Of Nina Simone Will Have…
 1 day ago
02.21.18
10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
photos