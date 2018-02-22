Legacy 1 Penthouse Mixer

High Vibe is doing it for Dallas Culture!

Jazzi Black
12 reads
The moon shined bright  in the middle of downtown Dallas where a row of beautiful vintage buildings lie. My friends and I had caught a Lyft and pulled up to the only one with white walls and a single door. Confused, my twin (since we share the same birthday) Erayn took the lead as we followed him inside. There was a staircase that took us upstairs to the most charming penthouse I had ever seen.

We had finally made it to the creative mixer, Legacy 1, that everyone had been talking about. Lights flashed with colors blue, red, and orange as fashionistas and musicians passed by with red cups. I took a look around and had seen some familiar faces and lots of photographers so I knew I’d get my Instagram pic that night. We headed towards the kitchen of course to find something sweet to drink and along the way noticed tables and booths from brands like Deadly Doodles, DMKD Collective, and Ryan White C’s sunglass line P.E.M.D.A.S. There was even an incredible performance by Zyon Iman! Art was literally everywhere, even the people were beautiful. By the end of the night, the party had turned into a movie. You know the kind when its over and you see that group of girls trying to help their one slumped friend get down the stairs? (lol)

Anyway, this night was definitely one for the books and a great way to bring some unity back to the city.  I usually don’t like to go to clubs so I’m always looking for other dope places with dope people and ‘HIGH VIBES’. Be sure to follow them on Instagram for what’s popping in the city. Thanks for the night guys, I look forward to your next event!

The event was hosted by High Vibe Media, four creatives that include Ryan White C., Dre Cain, Zyon Iman, and Cesar Ramos-Ortiz. Special Thanks: Saks 5th, Deadly Doodles, DMKD, Justin Hiles

Continue reading High Vibe is doing it for Dallas Culture!

comments
