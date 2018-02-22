DJ Kayotik
New Video: Slim Thug “TWIY”

BET Hip Hop Awards 2010 - Show

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Slim Thug has the world in the palm of his hands. Check out his new visual off his latest LP, The World Is Yours‘ which is the opening track.

slim thug

New Video: Slim Thug "TWIY"

