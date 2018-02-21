Music
Battle Of The Sexes: Remember The Full-Out War TLC Started With 'No Scrubs?'

Earlier this week, folks were on Twitter reminiscing about the good ole days when TLC dropped their bombshell hit “No Scrubs.” “Can y’all imagine if TLC ‘No Scrubs’ came out today in 2018,” @F_OutMyDMs asked her followers. “Twitter men would be HOT boy.”

It’s likely she’s right. When T-Boz, Left Eye, and Chilli put the song out, it became the instant anthem for what women of 1999 should consider to be a weak ass men—and the fellas didn’t take it lightly. Let’s revisit TLC’s overall definition of a “scrub:”

1. “Hangin’ out the passenger side, of his best friend’s ride/Trying to holla at me”

2. “I’m looking like class and he’s looking like trash/Can’t get wit’ a deadbeat ass”

3. “If you don’t have a car and you’re walking/Oh yes son, I’m talking to you/If you live at home with your momma/Oh yes son, I’m talking to you/If you have a shorty that you don’t show love/Oh yes son, I’m talking to you/Wanna get me with no money/Oh no, I don’t want no…No scrub”

As expected, their lyrics hit a nerve and it wasn’t long before the boys hit back—hard. In response to TLC and all the ladies bumpin’ their gums, Sporty Thievz dropped “No Pigeons” and boy was it brutal.

“I don’t want no Pigeons, them be them girls who gets no dubs from me/Playin’ the bar dumb broke, wit her best friend’s coat, Tryin’ to holler at me,” they rapped. Adding, “This ain’t my Benz there, it’s my man’s, yeah/But this ain’t my car like that ain’t your hair/Uh Oh pigeon, take them fake jewels off/Uh Oh pigeon, take your friend’s shoes off.”

It was a time that Hip Hop will never forget. Watch “No Scrubs” and “No Pigeons” up top, then take our poll below to let us know who you think ultimately won the 1999 battle of the sexes?

