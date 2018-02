U.S. Post Office Employee Shot To Death On I-30 In Dallas [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A USPS employee was shot to death on I-30 in Dallas on Monday. Police have no suspects at this time. The victim was 58 year old Tony Mosby.

#NEW: $50K reward officer in case involving shooting death of U.S. postal worker in Dallas. https://t.co/9eOF1v8RyB pic.twitter.com/pXjDYbyOZG — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) February 20, 2018

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: CBS 11

