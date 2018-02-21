TTO Podcasts
Amara La Negra Leverages Social Media With A Purpose, Bridging Culture [PODCAST]

Description: This weeks episode of Tech This Out News includes The Rise of Deep Fake Porn, how Artificial Intelligence brings Face Swapping To A Disturbing New Level. Game company Atari announces investment in cryptocurrency and now stock prices spike. Drive By Uber: The Florida gunman  used Uber for mass shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida. This weeks special guest: You know her from Love & Hip Hop: Miami songstress Amara La Negra. Amara speaks on how she’s leveraging social media for purpose, cyberbullying, the cost of being a celeb and putting up with negativity on social media. She also breaks down what it means to be Afro Latina and Hollywood stereotypes. All this and much more, tune in you don’t want to miss this one! 

 

