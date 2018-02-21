You Won’t Believe The Disturbing Living Thing This Woman Pulled From Her Eye

If you thought you’ve seen it all, you haven’t seen this video of an Oregon woman who is believed to be the first human to ever contract a rare eye worm parasite usually found in cattle.

US woman has 14 worms removed from eye after being infected with parasite spread by flies. #9Newshttps://t.co/H9Zfi94NN0 pic.twitter.com/gdeL0DujSE — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) February 13, 2018

A total of 14 worms were removed from the patient’s left eye and were identified as being Thelazia gulosa. Researchers say that eye worms usually cause irritation but no lasting damage. They can potentially cause corneal scarring and even blindness if left untreated.

What would you do if you found worms in your eye?

